|
|
CAROLYN "JEAN" C. EMERSON passed into the arms of her LORD on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Huntington, WV. She, too, believed firmly and with confidence, like her late husband, Gordon Emerson, in John 3:16. She was born December 8, 1928, in Huntington, to the late Paul and Thelma Childers, also of Huntington. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, and brother, John P. Childers. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Jean Triplett of Houston, Texas, and her three sons. She graduated from Huntington High School, attended Marshall University and graduated from Duke University in June 1950 with a Bachelor's degree in psychology. She married Gordon C. Emerson in September 1950 and, like many of her contemporaries, managed her home and raised her children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. However, she did not abandon her education in psychology in motherhood, but applied her skills daily in raising her three sons, Scott, Larry and Mike Emerson. It is much to Carolyn's credit that her three sons also married well and have given her nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Scott and Pam Emerson gave her Joshua, Zachariah and Rachel; Larry and Adolia Emerson gave her Jessica and Paul; and Mike and Christine Emerson gave her Daniel, Alex, Chessa and Brianna. Great-grandchildren include (Scott and Pam Emerson) Abigale, Lowery, Max, Everett and Emerson, (Larry and Adolia Emerson) Aida and Eva, and (Mike and Christine Emerson) Noah, Judah, Annabelle, Elliana and Charlotte. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Huntington and served her Lord for over 50 years in many capacities. She also served as a docent at the Huntington Galleries (Museum of Art). She and her family enjoyed summer family vacations with their children and grandchildren, most memorably in the British Virgin Islands and many wonderful weeks on Hilton Head Island, SC. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m., with visitation from 12:30 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, friends may send donations to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, or to First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019