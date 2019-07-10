







CAROLYN JOYCE WHITT, 75, of South Point, Ohio, passed away July 8, 2019. Carol was a well-known vendor at Chesapeake Flea Market, selling her purses and homemade candy. She was born February 26, 1944, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of Donald Gue and Ruth Evelyn Cantrell Gue. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Freda May "Poncho" Hazelett; her sisters, Doris Shepherd and Karen Smith; and her brother-in-law, Roy Hamilton. Carolyn was known to family and loved ones as "Sis," and she leaves behind her loving husband, Clarence Buddy Whitt; her children, Rickey Lee Davis, Laura Ann (Joshua "Boe") Drake, Stephen (Angela) Whitt, Emma Jean (Dennis) McFeeley and Wanda Gail Reaper; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Timmy) Fitzpatrick, Jason (Jackie) Fry, Cara (Cameron) Smoot, Chelsee Davis, Breanna Davis, Daniel Davis and Destiny Davis. Also surviving are her siblings, Judy Hamilton, Sue Fannin, Debbie (Harold) Sparkman, Donnie (Karen) Gue, Bennie Gue, Larry (Valerie) Gue, David Gue and Phillip Gue; a host of other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her special cousin and best friend, Nellie Payton; her special friend, Edgar Blake; and her granddog, Molly. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Cantrell officiating.Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 10, 2019