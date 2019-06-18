|
CAROLYN L. RUTLEDGE LEWIS, 76, of Ironton, mother of Chris Lewis of South Australia, Scott Lewis of Jacksonville, Fla., and Andrea Davis of Ironton, died June 15 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Department of Job and Family Services. There will be a graveside service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, KY 41101. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 18, 2019
