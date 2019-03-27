|
|
CAROLYN NICELY, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born May 30, 1953, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William Jordan Nicely and Virginia Elizabeth O'Dell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Graham and Sandra Nicely; and three brothers, Sammy Nicely, George Nicely and James Nicely. Survivors include four sisters, Debbie Nicely, Connie (John) Ramsey, Cassie Blevins and Donna Lambert; two brothers, Daryl (Donna) Nicely and Duane Nicely; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Tiffany Nicely-Holley (Roy). Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Hensley officiating. Burial will follow at Hatten Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019