Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
CAROLYN NICELY, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born May 30, 1953, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William Jordan Nicely and Virginia Elizabeth O'Dell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Graham and Sandra Nicely; and three brothers, Sammy Nicely, George Nicely and James Nicely. Survivors include four sisters, Debbie Nicely, Connie (John) Ramsey, Cassie Blevins and Donna Lambert; two brothers, Daryl (Donna) Nicely and Duane Nicely; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Tiffany Nicely-Holley (Roy). Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Hensley officiating. Burial will follow at Hatten Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
