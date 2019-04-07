







CAROLYN RUTH ROBERTS, 81, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born March 20, 1938, in Huntington. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Reed Church and Bertha Ward Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Roberts; as well as sisters, Barbara Ellis and Connie Powers; and brother, Clarence Eugene Church. She was retired from Big Bear Grocery Store. She is survived by her children, Teresa Adkins of West Virginia, Robin Burkhardt of North Carolina, Kenneth Reed Adkins (Darlene) of Florida and Michael Hunter (Barbara) of West Virginia. She was a special "Nana" to seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary by The Reverend David Fairburn. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary