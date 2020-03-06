|
CAROLYN SUE BARNHOUSE (Wright), age 76, of Columbus, Ohio, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, following some health challenges. She was born January 4, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., graduated from Huntington High School, and attended Southern Seminary College and Marshall University. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Mel and Lois Wright, sister, Lee Wright Fricke, nieces, Diane Fricke Jones and Denise Fricke, and brother, Dan Wright. She is survived by her wonderful husband and best friend of 36 years, Gary Barnhouse; brother, Vernon Wright (Sherry) of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Sue Edmonds Wright of Huntington; four children, Fred Brothers (Kristen), Sherry Dean (Bobby), Becky Price and Amy Arthurs (Dave); and 14 grandchildren, Mari (Patrick) Floyd, Alex Brothers, Katie Brothers, Nick Brothers, Ayden Taghvai, Maya Taghvai, Amanda Dean, Blake Dean, Sarah Dean, Logan Price, Lindsey Price, Jessica Price, Deanna Arthurs, Brady Arthurs; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends. Over the past 50 years, Sue lived in Ashland, Kentucky; Columbus, Ohio; and Coral Springs, Florida, but always considered Huntington to be home. Sue's coming home to Huntington will begin with visitation, fellowship and a service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, 328 6th Avenue, Huntington, followed immediately (at about noon) with a graveside committal at Woodmere Memorial Park, 2701 Washington Blvd., Huntington, where she'll be buried next to her beloved mother and sister (who she's dancing with in heaven right now). There will be no procession to the cemetery. Services will be conducted by Pastor Bill Hunley of First Church of God in New Castle, Pa. Sue was a wonderful, kind, brave, strong, amazingly loving wife, mother, sister, cousin, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.