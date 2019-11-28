|
CARRIE ANN MEADOWS, 48, of Ona, W.Va., passed away, Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 25, 1971, in Milton, W.Va., the daughter of Sandra Lynn Massie Mitchell of Ona, W.Va., and the late Michael Eugene Ingwerson. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Earlie Massie and her paternal grandfather Monroe Ingwerson. She was a homemaker, was raised in Beulah Ann Baptist Church, attended Milton High School and loved her cats. In addition to her mother, she is also survived by two loving daughters, Megan and Breyanna Meadows both of Mason County, W.Va.; step-mother Joann Ingwerson; paternal grandmother Georgia Ingwerson; maternal grandfather Ted Massie (Naomi Henry) of Ona, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, with Pastors Jeff Fetty and Greg Lunsford officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to services on Friday at Henson and Kitchen and Mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019