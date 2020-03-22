Home

CARROLL E. CARTER, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to meet the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born on July 2, 1941, to the late Orlando and Lucille Carter. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosalie Childers Carter; two sons, Tim (Merilee) Childers and Shane (Trenna) Carter; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. At his request, no services will be held. Burial will take place in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Carroll was loved and liked by all who knew him. He will really be missed. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
