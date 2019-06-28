







CARROLL ODELL "ODIE" VAUGHN, of Huntington, W.Va., was called to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Ray Vance and Assistant Pastor Doug Booten. Burial will be in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. He was a devoted husband, father and brother. He was a Deacon and Sunday Teacher at Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. He is remembered as a singer with multiple gospel groups, a US Navy veteran and a 32 Degree Master Mason of Western Star Lodge No. 11 AF&AM, Huntington. Carroll "Odie" Vaughn was born July 15, 1942, to William Carroll Vaughn and Frances Cardwell Vaughn. He is preceded in death by both parents, sister, Sandy Vaughn, and daughter, Carol Vaughn Henry. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Glenna Adkins Vaughn; daughters, Kathy Parrish, Elaine and husband James "Poncho" McNeely; son-in-law, Tom Henry; son, Rev. Herbert O. Vaughn and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Stephanie and Matt Adkins, Steven Adkins, Katie Tate, Tommy and Jeremy Henry, Samantha and Shane Freize, Emily and Jacob Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Jesse Jr. and Konner Reynolds, Beau Adkins, DeShawn and Adrianna Tate; one sister, Charlotte and brother-in-law Eddie Black; sisters-in-law, Maxine Rader and Norma Adkins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Coy and Hazel Adkins; and a host of loving nephews, nieces and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 28, 2019