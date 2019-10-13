The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARROLL STEPHENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARROLL "TINCE" STEPHENSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARROLL "TINCE" STEPHENSON Obituary




CARROLL "TINCE" STEPHENSON, 88, of Huntington, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Monday, October 14, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Minister Bob Gillette officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Carroll was born May 3, 1931, in Cabell County, a son of the late John and Gracie Adkins Stephenson. He was retired from the former Owens-Illinois Manufacturing. Also preceding him in death was one son, Carroll Stephenson Jr.; two brothers, Arnold and Arvin "Bo" Stephenson; two sisters, Sylvia Hill and Ella Davis; and a lifelong friend, Richard Langham. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Chaney Stephenson, one son, Michael (Patsy) Stephenson, one grandson, Andrew Michael Stephenson, all of Huntington; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter (1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701). Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARROLL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now