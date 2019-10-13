|
CARROLL "TINCE" STEPHENSON, 88, of Huntington, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Monday, October 14, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Minister Bob Gillette officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Carroll was born May 3, 1931, in Cabell County, a son of the late John and Gracie Adkins Stephenson. He was retired from the former Owens-Illinois Manufacturing. Also preceding him in death was one son, Carroll Stephenson Jr.; two brothers, Arnold and Arvin "Bo" Stephenson; two sisters, Sylvia Hill and Ella Davis; and a lifelong friend, Richard Langham. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Chaney Stephenson, one son, Michael (Patsy) Stephenson, one grandson, Andrew Michael Stephenson, all of Huntington; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter (1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701). Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019