CARROLL TINCE STEPHENSON, 88, of Huntington, husband of Mary Lou Chaney Stephenson, died Oct. 10 at home. He retired from Owens-Illinois Manufacturing. Funeral service will be noon Oct. 14, Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019