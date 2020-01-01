Home

CARSON ELWOOD HAY

CARSON ELWOOD HAY Obituary

CARSON ELWOOD HAY, 89, of Ashland, husband of Dorsa Fannin Hay, died Dec. 29 in Community Hospice Care Center. He was the proprietor of Carson Associates. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 2212 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101; or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY, 41101.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020
