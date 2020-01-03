Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
More Obituaries for CASEY ADKINS
CASEY LEE ADKINS

CASEY LEE ADKINS Obituary

CASEY LEE ADKINS, 31, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was born May 11, 1988, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Adkins; grandparents, Damer and Edna McCormick; father, Tim McCormick; childhood friend, Adam Hammonds; and other loved family members. He is survived by his grandmother, Patricia Scarberry; mother, Christy Adkins; his six-year-old daughter, Percieus Adkins, whom he loved with all his heart; two brothers, Tim and Chance Adkins; one sister, Crystal Fuller; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
