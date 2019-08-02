|
CASSANDRA MAE BYRD, 67, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord, on Monday, July 22, 2019, at her home. She was born June 1, 1952, at the C&O Hospital in Clifton Forge, Virginia, to the late parents Harold Melvin Lee and Annie Mae Byrd Lee. Cassandra confessed Christ at an early age. She was a homemaker and proudly raised three children, Melvin, Stephanie and Hope, whom she loved and adored. Cassandra leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Melvin Byrd; two daughters, Stephanie Jennings and devoted Hope Ramsey of Huntington; three brothers, Larry Lee of Huntington, the Reverend Ronzo Lee (Velva) of North Chesterfield, Virginia, and William Lee (Shirley) of Henrico, Virginia; two sisters, Regina Butts (Mike) of North Chesterfield, Virginia, and Stephanie Lee of Huntington. Also surviving are seven grandchildren who were her heart and joy, Quadra Jennings, Rae'Shaun Byrd, William Jennings III, Alex Frye, DeShaun Clemons Sr., Patrick Byrd and Keith Clemons Jr.; six great-grandchildren whom she affectionately adored, Ra'nijah Byrd, William Byrd Jr., Esau Johnson, Ra'shaud Byrd, DeShaun Clemons, Jr. and Tre'shaun Jennings; one great- grandchild on the way, Malani Rae Byrd; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home with Rev. Ronzo Byrd Lee officiating. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019