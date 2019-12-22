|
CATHERINE ANN WAGNER, 76, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Madison Park in Huntington. Services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer and Rev. Eric Porterfield officiating. She was born May 6, 1943, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late William Ross Stanley and Gloria Hardman Stanley. She was a retired Cabell County Board of Education school teacher with thirty-seven years of service. She was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Sue Cloer. She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, James Wagner; one son and daughter-in-law, James and Susie Wagner of Huntington; one brother, William Ross Stanley II and his partner Robert Gatarz of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; one grandson, Brier Wagner; and a brother-in-law, William Thomas Cloer II. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Madison Park and to Hospice of Huntington for their loving care. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019