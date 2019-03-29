|
|
CATHERINE COLLINS CORNELL, 95, of Ona, widow of Charley Cornell, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her children, Karen Sue Cornell, Marlene (Tom) Davis and David (Theresa) Cornell; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Visit www.beardmortuary.com to view full obituary and leave online condolences to the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019