CATHERINE "CATHY" MARIE CASE, age 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed with her daughters by her side at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va., on February 26, 2020. She was born October 24, 1938, in Mercerville, Ohio, daughter of the late Ona and Dena Bame Hayner. Cathy was loved by everyone who met her. She exemplified unconditional love and was a safe haven for those who needed it. Cathy was very rich in love, and her passion was her family, friends, dogs and cats. There are a host of animals that have benefited from Cathy's mission to feed and help any stray she came across. Cathy is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Burton (Terry) of Proctorville, Ohio, Carol Gray (Tommy) of Tamarac, Fla., and Sandee Workman (Doug Folsom) of Columbus, Ohio, and her grand- and great-grandchildren, Johnny Ferguson, Nick Workman, Josh Workman, Ben Workman, Riley Ferguson, Garrett Ferguson and Layla Ferguson; and many others whose life she has impacted greatly. Funeral service will be held at Hall Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pitiful Paws at www.campppr.com. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020