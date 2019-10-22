The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
CATHY MARIE GROSS, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son Ian; mother Donna Smith Wilson; father Robert Carey (Deborah); sister Cynthia Dunford; brothers Jeffrey Smith, Rob Smith (Stephanie), Tommy Harris (Lynn) and Brent Hatten; three granddaughters, Briana, Angelina and Eva; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home, 1242 Adams Ave., Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
