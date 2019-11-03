|
|
CECIL THOMAS "TOMMY" TRAVIS, 59, of Lavalette, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Steve Willis. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. He was born October 15, 1960, to the late Cecil and Polly Virginia Davis Travis. Tommy was a Deck Hand for Riverview Terminal of Kentucky. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Marife Larangjo Travis. Survivors include two sons, Thomas Lorenzo Larangjo Travis, BJ Basenback; three daughters, Ashley Ross, Alyshia Travis and Heather Hamlin (Matthew); brother, James William Travis (Jennifer); sisters, Susan Lynn Arthur (Gary), Cathy Ann Sperry, Karen Jean Workman (Larry); numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong special friends, Bobby and Teresa Branham. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019