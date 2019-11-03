The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Docks Creek Cemetery
Kenova., WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CECIL TRAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CECIL THOMAS "TOMMY" TRAVIS


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CECIL THOMAS "TOMMY" TRAVIS Obituary




CECIL THOMAS "TOMMY" TRAVIS, 59, of Lavalette, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Steve Willis. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. He was born October 15, 1960, to the late Cecil and Polly Virginia Davis Travis. Tommy was a Deck Hand for Riverview Terminal of Kentucky. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Marife Larangjo Travis. Survivors include two sons, Thomas Lorenzo Larangjo Travis, BJ Basenback; three daughters, Ashley Ross, Alyshia Travis and Heather Hamlin (Matthew); brother, James William Travis (Jennifer); sisters, Susan Lynn Arthur (Gary), Cathy Ann Sperry, Karen Jean Workman (Larry); numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong special friends, Bobby and Teresa Branham. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CECIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now