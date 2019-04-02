Home

CECILE M. CHABOT

CECILE M. CHABOT, 94, passed away at Clover Manor in Auburn, Maine, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born in Lewiston, Maine, on July 16, 1924, the daughter of Joachim Moise and Laura Gosselin Marcotte. She was educated at Mont Merici Academy in Waterville, Maine, and afterwards served as an accountant at her parents' furniture store. She married Gerard H. Chabot at what is now the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, in Lewiston, Maine, in 1952. Following her husband's retirement from CSX, they moved to a residence on Thompson Lake in Poland, Maine, which for 30 years served as a focal point for family gatherings. The couple were members of Our Lady of Ransom Parish in Mechanic Falls and St. Mary's Church in Oxford, Maine. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Gerard H. Chabot; a daughter, Gisele Chamberlain; and a brother, Lionel Marcotte. Surviving are daughters, Suzanne Chabot of Williston, Fla., Elise Cowie and husband Allan of Harrison, Ohio; son, Denis Chabot and wife, Judith, of Ashland, Ky.; a brother, Dr. Maurice Marcotte of Davie, Fla.; and grandchildren, Alex, Michele and Thomas. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Louise Berube Chabot of Auburn, Maine, and many relatives of both the Chabot and Marcotte families. Interment will be held at a later date in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Lewiston, Maine. Condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019
