CERON "DAN" DANA DROWN, 84, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born on January 27, 1936 in Lavalette, W.Va., a son of the late Pearl and Jewel Childers Drown. He is also preceded in death by one sister, Brenda McCloud and three brothers, Larry Drown, Leonard Drown and Johnny Drown. He was a retired Sergeant in the United States Army, serving in the 101st Airborne Engineer Division with two tours in Vietnam. After his military career he worked as a mold maker for Blenko Glass for 15 years. His later years, he worked for McDonald's and loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with his grand-dogs. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothea Drown; one son, David Drown and wife Michelle; four sisters, Joyce Frank, Helen Lester, Sharon Shannon and Katheryn Irwin; two grandchildren, Tyler Drown and Kristen Cardwell and husband Matthew; one great-grandchild on the way; special cousin Butch Smith and a host of nieces, nephews and other family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor Kevin Shull officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformeomory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020