CHANCE JAMES GIBSON, 16, of Huntington, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Rosemont Memorial Gardens. He was born November 20, 2002, in Huntington, a son of Roger A. Gibson of Lesage and Stacy "Nikki" Clay Gibson of Huntington and her fiance Thomas Webb II. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Roger D. "Griz" Gibson and Charles "Bill" Clay. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Denise Gibson of Lesage; maternal grandparents, Catherine and Gary Bartram of Barboursville; special Nonnie, Donna Sullivan of Barboursville; two sisters, Allison Gibson of Huntington and Ashton Ferguson of Ft. Riley, Kansas; and several aunts and cousins. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019