CHARISMA ESMONET ALLEN entered the world on October 6, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital to parents Vaunda and Charles Edward Allen III. On February 17, 2020, God called his angel, Charisma, home to be with her father, Charles. Charisma is preceded in death by her father, Charles; grandfather, Brian Cain; great-grandmothers, Penny Markham and Edna Allen; great-grandfathers, Charlie Cain and Virgil Nelson; and uncle, Darius. Charisma leaves to mourn her loss her mother, Vaunda Allen; grandmother, Amber Markham "Grammy" and Modesty Nelson; grandfather, Charles Allen; great-grandmothers, Flonda Cain and Betty Nelson. Also surviving are her siblings, Jamar, Za'Nyliah and Rodney James and Cherish Allen; aunts, Airiel "TT" Markham and Brenda Cain; uncle, Tywann Markham; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Full Gospel Assembly with Bishop Samuel R. Moore officiating. Family will welcome friends at noon.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020