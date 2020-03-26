Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLENE HEINZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLENE ELAINE HEINZ


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLENE ELAINE HEINZ Obituary

CHARLENE ELAINE HEINZ, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born May 24, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Charles and Inez Ryalls Field. She was a member of BB's Car Club. She is survived by her husband, Brian Heinz; three sons, Jeff, Jeremy and Danny; two grandchildren, Michaela (Cody) Blankenship and Stephen James; one great-grandson, Michael James; two sisters, Sandra McDaniels and Brenda Lovejoy. Private family funeral service will be conducted at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Justin Berry officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -