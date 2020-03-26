|
CHARLENE ELAINE HEINZ, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born May 24, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Charles and Inez Ryalls Field. She was a member of BB's Car Club. She is survived by her husband, Brian Heinz; three sons, Jeff, Jeremy and Danny; two grandchildren, Michaela (Cody) Blankenship and Stephen James; one great-grandson, Michael James; two sisters, Sandra McDaniels and Brenda Lovejoy. Private family funeral service will be conducted at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Justin Berry officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020