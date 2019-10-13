|
CHARLENE MAY KENNEDY, 81, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington. Charlene was born in Garrettsville, Ohio, on July 8, 1938, the daughter of the late Harold Wesley Kuntz and Suzanna Elizabeth Claybaugh Kuntz. Charlene worked as a CNA for many years and had many interests that included playing the piano and guitar as well as painting, crocheting and knitting, and adding to her doll collection. In addition to her parents, Charlene is preceded in death by brother, Eugene Kuntz. Survivors include her four children, Timothy Pollack of Hampstead, N.C., Diana Russo (Bob) of Largo, Fla., Cindy Grayson (Bob) of Akron, Ohio, and Marlene Silas (Jonathan) of Huntington; a brother, Daniel Kuntz of Leavitsburg, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Rob France III, Justin Pollack, Kimberly Black, Michelle Rifenberg, Cassie Pollack, Nicole Porter, Chelyene Waugh and John Sias; and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the Kennedy family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019