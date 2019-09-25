Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLENE WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLENE PERRY WEBB

Send Flowers
CHARLENE PERRY WEBB Obituary




CHARLENE PERRY WEBB, 91, of Ashland, widow of Robert Eugene Webb Sr., died Sept. 22 in Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was formerly employed with C.H. Parsons and Tri-State Liquidation. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 26, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service time Thursday at the funeral home. In addition to flowers, contributions may be made to the . www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries