CHARLENE PERRY WEBB, 91, of Ashland, widow of Robert Eugene Webb Sr., died Sept. 22 in Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was formerly employed with C.H. Parsons and Tri-State Liquidation. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 26, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service time Thursday at the funeral home. In addition to flowers, contributions may be made to the . www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019