







CHARLES A. LAMBERT, 77, of Bluefield, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, passed away at home on March 31, 2019, surrounded by family. At his request, there will be no funeral services. He was born October 14, 1941, a son of the late Stacy and Margaret Lambert. He was predeceased by a son, Daniel Brett Lambert, and a sister, Mary Nell Ward. He was a 1959 graduate of Huntington High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He graduated from Marshall University with a nursing degree and from the Bluefield Sanitarian School of Anesthesia as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. He was last employed at Tazewell Community Hospital, Tazewell, Va. He is survived by his three children, Margaret Leigh (Jason) Bowling of Charlotte, N.C., Lindsey Gayle (John Michael) Simmons of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Scott Charles (fiancee Patessa Howard) Lambert of Morgantown, W.Va.; grandchildren, Parker Scott Bowling and Presley Jacqueline Bowling; a brother, Thomas F. (Drenda) Lambert of Barboursville; and a special cousin, Paulette Buzbee of Beckley, W.Va. Cremation will be done by the Memorial Funeral Director and Cremation Center, Princeton, W.Va. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019