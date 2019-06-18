The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
CHARLES ALLEN BALL, 59, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born April 10, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ramona Sue Mason Ball, sister Kimberly Ball and brother Michael Ball. He was formerly employed by S.S. Logan Packing Company and was currently employed by Saad Food Inc. He is survived by his father, Charles C. Ball; a son, Joshua Allen Ball and two granddaughters, Lexi and Saydie, all of Huntington. There will be no services. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 18, 2019
