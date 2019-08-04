|
CHARLES BOYD CARROLL, 76, husband of 56 years to Dorothy Carroll, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow at Docks Creek Cemetery. He was a retired employee for the City of Huntington and a HAM Radio Operator. Charles was born on July 12, 1943, in Huntington, the son of the late Claybourne and Mary Hahnert Carroll. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Robert Brewer. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Charles William and Sheila Carroll; and two best friends, Toney Watts and David Haas. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019