CHARLES "DAVID" BRAMMER, born February 22, 1941, died February 6, 2019, at Montgomery General Hospital. David was born and grew up in Huntington. After graduation from Marshall University, he moved to Northern Virginia in 1965 to pursue a 31-year career with the Federal government, serving both abroad and in CONUS. After retiring, he and his wife moved to Nicholas County, W.Va., where he spent twenty happy years making improvements to a farm. David was a humble, honorable man and a great optimist. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, genealogist, conservationist and beekeeper. A loving family and many friends survive him. The world is a better place for his time on Earth. In his memory, the family requests the planting of flowers for the pollinators.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019