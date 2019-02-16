The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
CHARLES C. BEARD, 87, of Brandon, Florida, formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February, 10, 2019, in Melech Hospice House of Tampa, Florida. He was born September 17, 1931, in Burlington, Ohio, the son of late Gilbert and Fern Whitehead Beard. He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Beard, a son-in-law, Mark Grindley, and two brothers-in-law, Jim Ferguson and Karl Tyree. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty Hall Beard and three children, Kathy (Roger) Potter, Charles Steven Beard and Cyndee Grindley; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Gilberta Ferguson, Jane Tyree, Sally (Bert) Lester and Judy (Jim) Gibson; a sister-in-law, Priscilla Beard and 12 nieces and nephews. He was an Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Oakley Collins Career Center in Lawrence County, Ohio. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Beard Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., with Rev. Dr. Scott Mann officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. The family will receive friends after 12 noon until service time.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019
