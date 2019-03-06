







It is with great sadness that the family of CHARLES CHRISTOPHER BARKER announces his passing on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 38 years old. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on March 22, 1980, and raised in Barboursville. He graduated from Cabell Midland High School in 1998. Chris worked as an electrician for Reed Thompson Electric. He enjoyed UK basketball, music and had a passion for playing the guitar. Chris is lovingly survived by his father and stepmother, Charles Ronald and Rhonda Barker; his sister, Jessica (Josh) Turley, W.Va.; his brother, James Ronald (Shawndra) Barker; nieces and nephews, Miles, Graham and Hattie Turley, and Hazel and Greer Barker; paternal grandmother, Wanda Barker, Lexington, Ky.; girlfriend, Tara Ratcliff, Lexington, Ky.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Johnda Clay Barker; his paternal grandfather, Murray L. Barker; and his maternal grandparents, Billie "Red" and Genie Clay. A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing, Nicholasville, Ky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Center in Lexington, Ky., www.hopectr.org, or to Lily's Place in Huntington, www.lilysplace.org. www.clarklegacycenter.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary