The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Huntington
Huntington, WV
CHARLES CLINTON MEYERS Sr.


CHARLES CLINTON MEYERS SR., 66, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Charles was born on September 10, 1952, in Kansas City, Kan., a son of Charles George Meyers and Anna Lee McDaniel. Mr. Meyers was a devoted member of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington. He is preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother, Anna Lee McDaniel of Kansas City, Kan.; a brother, William "Mac" McDaniel of Kansas City, Kan.; and a sister, Anna Marie McDaniel of Los Angeles, Calif.; four sons, Hason (Lashandra) Meyers of Lancaster, Calif., Zachary (Karissa) Meyers of Scott Depot, W.Va., Isaac (Emily) Meyers of Huntington, and Charles Meyers Jr., of Huntington; and three daughters, Keyia (Jovon) Meyers-Evins of New Orleans, La., Natalie (TJ Cisco) Meyers of Huntington, and Emily Meyers of Huntington; and nieces, nephews and grandchildren whom he deeply loved and cherished. There will be a memorial service, 4 p.m. Sunday, February 24 at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Huntington, W.Va. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
