CHARLES CLINTON MEYERS SR., 66, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Charles was born on September 10, 1952, in Kansas City, Kan., a son of Charles George Meyers and Anna Lee McDaniel. Mr. Meyers was a devoted member of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington. He is preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother, Anna Lee McDaniel of Kansas City, Kan.; a brother, William "Mac" McDaniel of Kansas City, Kan.; and a sister, Anna Marie McDaniel of Los Angeles, Calif.; four sons, Hason (Lashandra) Meyers of Lancaster, Calif., Zachary (Karissa) Meyers of Scott Depot, W.Va., Isaac (Emily) Meyers of Huntington, and Charles Meyers Jr., of Huntington; and three daughters, Keyia (Jovon) Meyers-Evins of New Orleans, La., Natalie (TJ Cisco) Meyers of Huntington, and Emily Meyers of Huntington; and nieces, nephews and grandchildren whom he deeply loved and cherished. There will be a memorial service, 4 p.m. Sunday, February 24 at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Huntington, W.Va. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019