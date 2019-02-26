|
|
CHARLES D. "BUDDY" CADE, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 23, 1945, son of the late Naomi and Hershell Cade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark Cade; one grandson, Shannon Cade; one sister, Jean Valentine; and one brother, Rev. Bill Cade. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Donna Cade; five children, Carla (Tom) Morris, Brian Cade (Johnna), Karen Lemaster, Kim Cade and Timothy Halfhill; 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda (Fred) Hale; a host of nieces and nephews; and one daughter-in-law Maggie Cade. Funeral service will be conducted 12 noon Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Tim Jenkins. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019