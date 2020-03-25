|
CHARLES DAVID "BUDDY" THOMAS, 86, born November 9, 1933, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 22, 2020. He left his loving wife of 66 years, Duddie J. "Dee" Thomas; his son, Scott and Teena Thomas of South Point, Ohio; and daughter, Christi and Jerry Crow of Winchester, Ky. Buddy and Dee had two granddaughters whom they dearly loved, Haley and Tyron Cox of Flatwoods, Ky., and Mary and Ryan Matney of South Point, Ohio; six great-grandchildren, Kiana and Jada Bruton, Thomas and Jake Arthur and Aiden and Cohen Matney; a great-great-grandson, Kalyn Sietz; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Vernon E. Thomas, and his mother, Bessie Smith Thomas; his brother, Vernon "Chubby" Thomas; and sister, Betty Wright. Dave worked at Allied Chemical for 14 years, then he and Dee were in the building business for many years before they both got their real estate license and began selling real estate. Dave got his broker's license and they opened Thomas Realty in South Point in 1975 and were successful for many years. They later worked for M&M Realty until they retired. Dave and Dee were members of the South Point Baptist Church for many years, where Dave served as deacon and Dee played the piano and taught Sunday School. They recently attended First Southern Baptist Chapel in South Point when they were able. Private family funeral services will be held at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Michael Booth officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. The funeral service will livestream on YouTube. Please check the funeral home website or Facebook page on Wednesday for the link to the livestream. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020