CHARLES E. "CHUCK" WRIGHT JR., age 67, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away on January 7, 2020. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Wright and Lorraine C. Wright. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, and his son, Shanen, his sister, Charlene Porter (Eddie), his niece, Marsha Sizemore (Chris), and grand-niece, Abbie. He is also survived by his much-loved grand-dog, Abby. Chuck graduated from Charleston's Stonewall Jackson High School in 1970 where he was a standout athlete and record holder in track and field, wrestling and football. While he was a freshman player on the Marshall University Thundering Herd football team, a fatal plane crash caused the loss of most of the football team, the coaches and staff, and many Big Green supporters. During the next several weeks, Chuck and his freshman teammates consoled players' parents, packed teammates' belongings and attended numerous funerals. The freshman players and other team members who were not on the plane vowed to continue playing football at Marshall. Under the guidance of Coach Jack Lengyel and his staff, the players united to become the Young Thundering Herd. Chuck became the co-captain of that team and continued to faithfully and doggedly play for the teammates he lost. He was happily reunited with the Young Thundering Herd in 2006 at the premiere of the movie "We Are Marshall." After Chuck's graduation from Marshall University, he coached and taught physical and driver's education at Dunbar High School before joining his father, Charley, at Wright Tire and Battery on Charleston's west side. He worked there with his family until early retirement allowed him the time to pursue his interests in the Senior Olympics, international travel, hiking, biking and even some bird watching. As with all his pursuits, Chuck "gave it his all." He will be missed. An open house to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Coonskin Park Clubhouse, 2000 Coonskin Drive, Charleston, WV. Rather than flowers, his family asks for a donation to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV, in Chuck's memory.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020