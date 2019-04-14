







CHARLES EARNEST CASERTA, 71, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 12, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Altizer Baptist Church with Pastor Cledith Campbell officiating. Entombment services will be held at 2 p.m. at the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Chapmanville, W.Va. He was born September 9, 1947, in Amherstdale, W.Va., a son of Lance Caserta and Nellie Ellis Caserta. He was a veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam War period. He is survived by his wife, LaHoma Hall Caserta; one son, Charlton Lance Caserta of Barboursville; one daughter, LaDonna Thomas and her husband Larry of Barboursville; two sisters, Gladys Scott of Logan, W.Va.; and Lana Spears of Man, W.Va.; five brothers, Randy Caserta and Joel Caserta, both of Man, W.Va., Richard Caserta of Logan, W.Va., Alvin Caserta of Columbus, Ohio, and Timmy Caserta of Garretts Fork, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Luther, Madeline, Harrison, Nicholas, Carter and Savina; and one great-grandson, Christopher. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary