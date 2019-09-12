The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
CHARLES EDDIE McFEELEY Sr.

CHARLES EDDIE McFEELEY Sr. Obituary




CHARLES EDDIE McFEELEY SR., 87, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Jody Fortner. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. He was born February 3, 1932, in Huntington, a son of the late Bernard and Cora Bartram McFeeley. He retired from Owens-Illinois after 36 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Conway McFeeley; two sons, Charles McFeeley Jr. and Richard McFeeley; brother, Bobby, and sisters, Mary and Edith. Survivors include two sons, Denny McFeeley (Emma) and Gary McFeeley (Star); daughter, Laura Adkins (Doug); 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul "David" McFeeley (Ruth); and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from noon until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
