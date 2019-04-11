







CHARLES EDWARD ADKINS, 74 years of age, of Alum Creek, W.Va., was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 5, 1945, in Lundale, W.Va. He was the son of Kenous and Agnes Adkins. Charles is survived by his wife of 21 years, Bonnie Adkins; his son, James Adkins (Crystal); daughters, Carletta Hollandsworth (Gary) and Brooklyn Adkins; stepson, Jeremy Beckelheimer; stepdaughter, Crystal Beckelheimer; his grandchildren, Angel Walden, Mason Adkins, Carissa Adkins, Courtney Epling, Kandas Stowers, Tyler Skeens, Chad Hollandsworth, Hayley and Elijah Adkins; and great-grandchildren, Alex Hodges, MacKenzie and Gunner Adkins, Gabrielle and Lincoln Epling, JW and Paige Walden, Waylon Skeens and Jobe Wilson; sister, Genevieve (Ginny) Adkins; and all of his many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin Marshall Adkins, Hartley Adkins, William Adkins (also known as Tob), Everett Adkins (also known as Duke), David Adkins, Ralph Adkins, and his sisters, Nova Gay Adkins, Ella Mae Straitiff (also known as Sis) and Mary Cummings. Charles attended Guyan Valley High School. He was well known and respected as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as his carpentry work, cooking family meals, fishing and playing cards. He was a born again believer and longed to see his savior Jesus Christ and all of his family and friends in heaven. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Matthew Epling, Mason Adkins and Chad Hollandsworth. The burial will be in the Goldsbury Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Mason Adkins, Chad Hollandsworth, Elijah Adkins, Tyler Skeens; and nephews, Brad Cummings, Brian Cummings, James Straitiff, Rick Adkins, Cole Cummings; and stepson, Jeremy Beckelheimer. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.