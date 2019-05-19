







CHARLES EDWARD "C.E." JORDAN SR., 97.5, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the home of his daughter. He had lived in Huntington for the past two years. Charley was born Oct. 24, 1921, in Charleston, W.Va. He was the son of James E. Jordan and Nealy Underwood Jordan Bowles, who preceded him. Brothers James, Marion, Milford and Donald, along with sisters, Libby Thompson and Carolyn Quinn, also preceded him. His loving wife, Elizabeth "Libby," of 66 years, passed away 5.5 years ago. Dad was also preceded in death by his son, Charles "Chuck" Edward Jordan Jr. Dad maintained their home after Mom's passing on Lincoln Avenue for over 3 years. After an illness, Dad moved to Huntington to live with his daughter and son-in-law. Survivors include daughters, Sandy (Tom) Hughes of Huntington and Karen (Larry) Woodrum of Winfield; daughter-in-law, Christine Jordan of Roanoke, Va.; grandsons, Kirk Jordan of Capon Bridge, W.Va., and Chris (Jena) Hughes of Maineville, Ohio; granddaughters, Maria Jordan of Winchester, Va., and Cassie (Jack) Olshan of Crescent Springs, Ky.; four great-grandchildren, Ryan Carter, Hallie and Ava Olshan, and Sam Hughes; and many nephews and nieces, plus brothers and sisters in Christ. Charley was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific in the Navy Seebees. He retired from FMC after 33 years of employment. Dad was also a charter member of Bethany Baptist Church in St. Albans, serving for many years as Trustee, church treasurer, usher and van driver. He was an excellent carpenter and loved to squirrel hunt with family members. Charley was known for his beautiful garden every summer on Kanawha Two Mile. Visitation with family will be 10 a.m. to noon at the church. Celebration of C.E.'s life will be noon Monday, May 20, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church, 2504 Grant Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., with Pastors Butch Leadman and Tim Campbell. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park Upper Mausoleum, St. Albans, with military graveside rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709, or the missions fund of Bethany Baptist Church. Thank you to all who visited, sent cards and prayed for Dad the last 2 years. Special thank you to those that helped with his care, Brian and Lisa Nye, Sharon Dishman, Sue Adkins, Bonnie Carrico, Stacey Cremeans and Donna Layne. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 19, 2019