Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES PARSONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES EDWARD PARSONS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES EDWARD PARSONS Obituary




CHARLES EDWARD PARSONS, 88, of Milton, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born October 20, 1930, at Point Pleasant, W.Va., a son of the late Clinton and Farice Parsons. His sister and four brothers preceded him in death. Charles "Chuck" was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force and a retired claims representative with State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Janice Brooks Parsons; three children, Vicki (Richard) Williams of Ona, W.Va., Steve (Shari) Parsons of Stafford, Va., and Jeffrey (Brenda) Parsons of Milton; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Chuck selflessly donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. There will be a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Milton Baptist Church, where he was a member. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Chuck's honor to his beloved church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries