CHARLES EDWARD PARSONS, 88, of Milton, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born October 20, 1930, at Point Pleasant, W.Va., a son of the late Clinton and Farice Parsons. His sister and four brothers preceded him in death. Charles "Chuck" was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force and a retired claims representative with State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Janice Brooks Parsons; three children, Vicki (Richard) Williams of Ona, W.Va., Steve (Shari) Parsons of Stafford, Va., and Jeffrey (Brenda) Parsons of Milton; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Chuck selflessly donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. There will be a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Milton Baptist Church, where he was a member. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Chuck's honor to his beloved church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019