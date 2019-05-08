The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
CHARLES "SCOTT" ENIX

CHARLES "SCOTT" ENIX, 68, of Ceredo, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Dwayne Young. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. He was born April 20, 1951, in Huntington, a son of the late Cecil and Iva Adkins Enix. Scott retired after 30 years of service from Steel of West Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Christy Dawn. Survivors include daughter, Kelli Enix-Page (Bobby); son, Christopher Enix (Sarah); grandchildren, Trenton, Dylan and Gavin Enix and Bailee, Delaney and Ashlee Page; brother, Terry (Janet) Enix; and sisters, Janeth Kay Enix and Judy Gilkerson. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 8, 2019
