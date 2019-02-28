|
CHARLES EUSTACE DOLEN, 77, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Phyllis Chapman Dolen, died Feb. 25 in Ashland in Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Finishers Union Local 132. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, Neal Funeral, Catlettsburg. Burial in Dixon Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Autism Awareness, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540; or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
