CHARLES "RAY" GRAHAM

CHARLES "RAY" GRAHAM Obituary

CHARLES "RAY" GRAHAM, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at home. He was born February 23, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Virginia Eloise Graham Hardy and Billy Franklin Hardy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Vernon "Poodle" Ellis. He is survived by a son, Jason Ray Graham; sister Donna Hardy Williamson; a brother, Billy E. (Diane) Hardy; and his companion Rhonda Edwards and her children Kara (Tim) and Dara. He retired from Ashland Oil and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 F&AM. Funeral service will be conducted 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Jason Morris. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, with Proctorville VFW Post 6878 conducting military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be conducted by Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 F&AM at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
