







CHARLES LEE "BO" RICHARDS, 91, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Madison Park Healthcare. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Keith Wiebe. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born June 15, 1927, in Charleston, W.Va., the son of the late Wilbert and Bessie Elizabeth Edmonds Richards. He was a retired employee of Grace Gospel Church in the housekeeping department. He was a member of Grace Gospel Church for over 60 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Wilbert "Jack" Richards and Owen Albert Richards; and a sister-in-law, Helen Marie Thacker Lane. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Lois Lee Richards; a daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Timothy J. Napier; grandchildren, Timothy Charles and Allison Napier, Brittany Nicole Napier; great-grandchildren, Kassidy Makenzie Napier, Ava Lynn Napier and Brayden Lee Napier; niece and nephew, Christy and Gary Scarberry Jr.; and great-nieces, Elizabeth and Shawn Freize and Cassandra Scarberry. Friends may call from noon until service time Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank Greg Adkins of Grace Gospel Church and the staff of Madison Park for all their kindness. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 9, 2019