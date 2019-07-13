The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Westmoreland United Methodist Church
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Westmoreland United Methodist Church
CHARLES "FRED" LEGG

CHARLES "FRED" LEGG Obituary




CHARLES "FRED" LEGG, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., husband of Margaret "Peggy" Legg, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family present on Monday, July 1, 2019. Services will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, with Pastor Kara Phillipi officiating, at 2 p.m. at the Westmoreland United Methodist Church, 3602 Auburn Road, Huntington. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, with a Celebration of Life afterward in the fellowship hall of the church. Fred was born in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Fernando and Mae Spurlock Legg. Fred graduated from Huntington High School and briefly attended Marshall University. He was the President and owner of Spurlock's Food Service and worked at Ronk's Uniform Center. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, volunteered at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, American Red Cross and Faith in Action. He was a member of Westmoreland United Methodist Church, serving as an usher and on several committees. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Chuck Legg and Pamela Mitchell-Legg, Margaret and Dave Hardy, Beth and Charley Brumfield and Debbie and Keith Vass; grandson, Jason (April) Legg, and granddaughter, Natalie (Josh) Lindsey; six great-grandchildren, Bella, Camille and Maddox Legg, Haylee, Jadyn and Kace Lindsey; and several cousins and many dear friends. Flowers are appreciated. However, in lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's name may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, Westmoreland United Methodist Church or a . Flowers may be sent to Reger Funeral Home for the service. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Huntington and two special caregivers, Gena Lewis and Phyllis Brown. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 13, 2019
