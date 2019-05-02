







CHARLES LEROY SPURLOCK, 84, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1934, in Cabell County, a son of the late Elba and Ruth Rife Spurlock. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Raymond D. Spurlock. He was a United States Navy Reservist. He was a member of the Carpenter Local Union 302-439 for 61 years and was a retired Supervisor with Neighborgall Construction after 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice M. Blake Spurlock; two daughters, Beverly Spurlock and Tina Lockwood; one son, Jeffrey Spurlock and wife Robin; one sister, Louise G. Spurlock; four grandsons, Robby Spurlock and wife Joanie, Christopher Lockwood, Terrence Spurlock and Isaac Spurlock; one great-grandson, Kevin Charles Spurlock; one step-great-grandson, Jordan Murrell; one nephew, Gene Spurlock and wife Sara; and one niece, Cora Sue White and husband John. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 2, 2019