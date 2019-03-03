Home

CHARLES LEWIS MILLER


CHARLES LEWIS MILLER, a US Army veteran, graduate of Missouri State, born July 8, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., passed February 23, 2019, in Berkeley, California, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Elwood Miller, and his mother, Vinita Carter Miller. He is survived by his cherished partner, Chun of Berkeley, California, and brother, John Miller of Scottsdale, Arizona. Arrangements are being made at the Neptune Society in Oakland, Calif.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
