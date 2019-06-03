The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MEAIGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES LOUIS MEAIGE Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHARLES LOUIS MEAIGE Jr. Obituary




CHARLES LOUIS MEAIGE JR., 91, of Huntington, widower of Louise Wallace Meaige, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow. He was born July 27, 1927, in Huntington, the only child of the late Charles L. Meaige Sr. and Viola Wright Meaige. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1992, after 35 years of service. He was a citizen Marine, retiring from the USMC in 1987, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1949. He was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, NARFE and AAKP. Survivors include two daughters, Paula Bias and Connie Lowe, both of Huntington; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family 30 minutes prior to service time Tuesday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now