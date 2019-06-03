







CHARLES LOUIS MEAIGE JR., 91, of Huntington, widower of Louise Wallace Meaige, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow. He was born July 27, 1927, in Huntington, the only child of the late Charles L. Meaige Sr. and Viola Wright Meaige. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1992, after 35 years of service. He was a citizen Marine, retiring from the USMC in 1987, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1949. He was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, NARFE and AAKP. Survivors include two daughters, Paula Bias and Connie Lowe, both of Huntington; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family 30 minutes prior to service time Tuesday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 3, 2019