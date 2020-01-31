|
|
CHARLES "CHUCK" MAYO, 63, of Kenova, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. by Pastor Mark Booth on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Mayo Family Cemetery. Chuck was born on November 20, 1956, in Wabash, Ind., to Inez Virginia Hutchinson Mayo and the late Eugene Esten Mayo. He was a warehouse worker for Sears. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Tyson Mayo; a sister, Ada Mayo; and a brother-in-law, Jack Wells Jr. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy Mayo; his mother, Inez Virginia Hutchinson Mayo; two daughters and sons-in-law, Courtney (Matt) Cleveland and Amanda (Wes) Damron; three grandchildren, Allison, Tyson and Shannon Cleveland; one sister, Tana Hensley; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The family would also like you to visit https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/206632524/charles-allen-mayo.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020